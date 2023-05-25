Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Update

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Conrad Industries Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Conrad Industries stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Conrad Industries has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

