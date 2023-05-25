Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 130,551 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,551 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $16,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nutanix by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Nutanix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NTNX opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

