Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 518,500 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.29% of SilverCrest Metals worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 176,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SILV has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $957.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

