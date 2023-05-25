Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Shares Down 19.8%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 19.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.35. 1,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
Concrete Leveling Systems Trading Down 19.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the provision of concrete leveling systems services. It aims to partner with third parties in the casino and hospitality industries, with plans of operating in the casino gaming technology industry. The company was founded by Suzanne I. Barth on August 28, 2007 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concrete Leveling Systems (CLEV)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.