Compound Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.13 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $255.95 million and $11.13 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $34.28 or 0.00129312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00022249 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003802 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,466,424 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,464,757.92737331 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 34.45518822 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $12,595,092.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.