Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.7% annually over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 288,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,009,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

