Comparing OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) & ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OncoSec Medical and ALX Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 ALX Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

ALX Oncology has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 293.39%. Given ALX Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than OncoSec Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -868.29% -160.61% ALX Oncology N/A -44.32% -39.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OncoSec Medical and ALX Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares OncoSec Medical and ALX Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$34.18 million ($15.29) -0.03 ALX Oncology $1.18 million 230.67 -$123.48 million ($3.17) -2.10

OncoSec Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ALX Oncology. ALX Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoSec Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALX Oncology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ALX Oncology beats OncoSec Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Punit S. Dhillon on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors. The company's pre-clinical products include ALTA-002, a SIRPa TRAAC that offers ways to engage the innate and adaptive immune response to cancer. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Merck for a Phase 2 trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer; Zymeworks on a Phase 1 trial evaluating ALX148 with the HER2-targeting bispecific antibody zanidatamab in patients with HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors; and Tallac Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics. It also has a license agreement with Selexis SA and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

