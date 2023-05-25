Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,765 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,275,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,369,000 after purchasing an additional 909,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,630,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.68. 2,670,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,203. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.