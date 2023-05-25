Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,503 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.78. 814,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,144. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

