Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,785 shares of company stock worth $6,438,903 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 456,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,048. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

