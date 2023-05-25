Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

XOM traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $105.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,234,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62. The stock has a market cap of $427.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

