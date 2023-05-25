Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,961.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 299,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 292,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 79,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.95. 11,516,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,398,934. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

