Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,449 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 54.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $56,090,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.36. 2,502,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

