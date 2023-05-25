Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTV stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.77. 1,869,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average is $140.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

