Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $471,058,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,883,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,564,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $381.06. 2,085,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,565. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $289.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

