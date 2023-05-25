Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,184. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.