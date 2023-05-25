Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) Insider Richard Mohs Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS – Get Rating) insider Richard Mohs bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$20,640.00 ($13,760.00).

Cogstate Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Get Cogstate alerts:

About Cogstate

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cogstate Limited, a neuroscience technology company, provides computerized cognitive tests and electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions. The company's cognitive services include project management, data management, scientific consulting, statistical analysis, scales procurement, rater training, and monitoring solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.