CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading Down 2.7%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 20,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 184,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61. The stock has a market cap of C$55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.63.
CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.86 million during the quarter. CloudMD Software & Services had a negative net margin of 137.98% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
