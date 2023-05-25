CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading Down 2.7%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 20,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 184,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61. The stock has a market cap of C$55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.86 million during the quarter. CloudMD Software & Services had a negative net margin of 137.98% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.