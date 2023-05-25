Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Up 4.7%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.90 and last traded at $58.86. Approximately 1,227,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,498,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,338 shares of company stock worth $24,385,996. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.