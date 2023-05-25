Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 0.9% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cloudflare by 710.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 135,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 119,032 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.21. 4,486,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,532,867. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,638.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $3,198,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,638.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,338 shares of company stock valued at $24,385,996 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

