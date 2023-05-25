Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $2,921,455.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,631.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $3,022,032.96.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60.

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04.

Shares of NET traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

