Citigroup Upgrades Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $257.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $226.00.

NSC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $210.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

