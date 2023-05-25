Citigroup Lowers J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
JSAIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 213 ($2.65) to GBX 219 ($2.72) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.20.
J Sainsbury Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of JSAIY stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
