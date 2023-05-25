Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 528.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS CHGCY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.58. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

