Christine Nayoma Gordon Sells 4,884 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $138,412.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RadNet Stock Up 0.7 %

RDNT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.30. 229,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,786. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91 and a beta of 1.64. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in RadNet by 22.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 326,274 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RadNet by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 20.1% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 70,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

