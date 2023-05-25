China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Shares Down 9.2%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) shares fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.82 and last traded at $30.82. 299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

