Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Up 201.8% in May

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 201.8% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSSEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.95. 4,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%.

