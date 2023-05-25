Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Insider Buys $28,398.92 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey P. Kenefick bought 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.76 per share, with a total value of $28,398.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,420.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

CHMG traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,511. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

