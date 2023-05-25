Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $350.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

