Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

3/29/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CLRB stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.28. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Featured Stories

