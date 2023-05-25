Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/24/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.
- 4/30/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of CLRB stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.28. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
