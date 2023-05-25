CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) SVP Sells $30,896.46 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $30,896.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,762.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Fredman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 338,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,493. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

