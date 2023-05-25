Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
Shares of TSE:CAS traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 142,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$7.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.29.
Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.0743062 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.
