Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18. 335,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 365,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Casa Systems Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 36,575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

