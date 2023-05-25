Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

