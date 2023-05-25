Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Down 4%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) shares were down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 41,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 102,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price objective on Cartier Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Cartier Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.68.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

Further Reading

