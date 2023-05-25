Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.62 and last traded at $78.62. Approximately 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGJTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76.

About Cargojet

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.