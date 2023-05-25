Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSII opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $843.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74.
About Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
