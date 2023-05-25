Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $843.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

About Cardiovascular Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

