Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Cardio Diagnostics Stock Down 4.3 %
CDIO opened at $1.32 on Monday. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.
Institutional Trading of Cardio Diagnostics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDIO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
About Cardio Diagnostics
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
