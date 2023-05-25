Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in May

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 30th. The 33-70 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th.

Capricorn Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.8298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 44.29%.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.54) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Capricorn Energy

(Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.