Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.43

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 97910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caleres Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $671.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. Caleres’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Caleres by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Caleres by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

