Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Takes $105,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 623.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 962,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,937. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

