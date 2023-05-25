Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Makes New $862,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

DHR stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.56. 2,549,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,193. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.77. The company has a market capitalization of $170.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

