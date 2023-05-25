Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Invests $44,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

HES stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.64. The company had a trading volume of 740,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock valued at $174,102,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

