Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Invests $288,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 2.1 %

Fortive stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,606. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

