Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $216.63 and last traded at $215.22. 455,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,676,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,660 shares of company stock worth $75,934,298. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.