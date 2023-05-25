Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD) Short Interest Up 900.0% in May

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TDSD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 89,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,152. Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 49,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

