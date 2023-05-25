Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in May

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BVVBY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Bureau Veritas Trading Down 0.5 %

BVVBY stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.06. 12,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.38. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$59.29.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Further Reading

