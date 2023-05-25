Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 209,053 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,200,596.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after buying an additional 231,841 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after buying an additional 4,571,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,023,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

