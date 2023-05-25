Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.16.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $679.53 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $698.99. The stock has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $634.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

