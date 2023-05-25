Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lowered by Motco

Motco lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after buying an additional 5,161,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after buying an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after buying an additional 3,295,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.70. 4,047,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.98 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

